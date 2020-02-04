Weekly Tech News Roundup – February 2020 Week 1 | 04 Feb 2020

Read Article

This week’s wrap is a budget special covering all proposals and allocations made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the IT sector. Going by the Finance Minister’s words, she said that the Union Budget is to boost the income of people and enhance their purchasing power. Adding the fact that the proliferation of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is at the backdrop of Union Budget 2020-21.

Here are your takeaways:

5 new smart cities to be set up

Developed by state

Private partnership mode

Rs. 8000 crores allocated for quantum technologies

Under ‘National Mission’ over 5 years

Implemented by the Department of Science and Technology

Government e-Marketplace (GeM)- an online marketplace

Single platform for procurement of goods, services, and works

To become more than Rs. 3 lakh crore market

Policy for Data Centre Parks throughout the country

Allows private sector to build data centre parks

Inviting for foreign investment in all sectors

Domestic Manufacturing of Electronic Devices

Under Make in India initiative, manufacturing of electronic devices encouraged

Boost the domestic manufacturing sector and attract foreign investment

BharatNet gets 6000 crores to boost internet connectivity

‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme to eradicate TB with AI and ML

‘Nirvik’ scheme for ‘digital refund’ of duties to exporters

Degree level Online education to be offered by 100 institutes

Support for R&D, technology upgradations and business strategy

