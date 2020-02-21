Weekly Tech News Roundup – February 2020 Week 3 | 21 Feb 2020

Read Article

Earlier this week, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos took to Instagram to announce the ‘Bezos Earth Fund’ which will grant funds to scientists, NGOs, and individuals that are working on fighting climate change. He has put in $10 million dollars into this fund and has called out all kinds of businesses to come together and do their bit.

Not just Amazon, Microsoft announced it will be going carbon negative by 2030 which means that it will remove all of its carbon emissions in the stipulated time.

You know things are getting serious when the world’s biggest tech giants are addressing climate change and 15-year-old Greta Thunberg screams at corporations for ruining her childhood.

In this video, we discuss- How can technology help fight climate change?

