Weekly Tech News Roundup – January 2020 Week 5 | 31 Jan 2020

1. BFSI Tech Conclave and Awards 2020

The event had seen speakers from some of the top banks like SBI, Bank of Baroda, Indusind Bank; exchanges like NSE. Insurance companies like Bajaj General Insurance company were also present.

2. Apple’s Revenue Better Than Expected | http://j.mp/2OaHuom

Apple had recently reported the results of the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. As per reports, Apple’s revenue totaled around $91.8 billion. This is far ahead of its expectations of $88.43 billion. Also, Apple’s per-share profit of $4.99 was more than the market-anticipated figure of $4.54 per share.

3. HDFC to Invest Rs.100 Crore In Tech Startups Every Year | http://j.mp/37D2v2O

HDFC, the largest mortgage lender would soon be installing a dedicated team, understanding the startup ecosystem to do major investments in the startup space.

4. IBM Appoints A New CEO, Arvind Krishna. He Replaces Longtime CEO Virginia Rometty | http://j.mp/37HEVC4

IT giant IBM (International Business Machines) has announced its new CEO, Arvind Krishna, who will be succeeding in the legacy of Virginia Rometty.

5. Leaders Are Born and Not Made, Ratan Tata and Narayana Murthy Demonstrate It! | http://j.mp/36BxwDd

The correspondent had the humble opportunity to witness the two dignitaries like Narayana Murthy and Ratan Tata on the same dias. And, what remained was history!

