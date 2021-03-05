Expert Insights Recognizes LastPass as a Top Product in Multiple Categories

Read Article

In their debut 2021 Best-Of Awards, Expert Insights has announced that they’ve awarded LastPass not one, not two, but four “Best-Of” Awards for User Authentication and Access Management, Business Password Management, MFA, and SSO.

As work-from-anywhere becomes the new norm, organizations are searching for better ways to facilitate employee access and strengthen cyber security. Faced with the challenge of connecting employees to a wide range of apps and services, and then safeguarding that access against evolving cyber threats, businesses need a flexible identity solution that offers complete visibility and control.

That’s why LastPass strives to offer the best in password management, multifactor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO), so that companies can address their unique access and authentication challenges. And independent cybersecurity review platform Expert Insights agrees that LastPass is the top choice for access and authentication, across the board.

Trusted by over 48,000 businesses who use the platform to research cybersecurity solutions every month, Expert Insights recognizes innovative cybersecurity solutions that provide powerful protection for their customers. The awards are chosen through an evaluation process involving their editorial content team and technical experts with decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry. Vendors were awarded based on technical features, ease-of-use, market presence, and verified customer ratings on the Expert Insights platform.

Expert Insights notes that for LastPass MFA, “Customers praise the ‘painless’ set-up, and the range of authentication methods available. Users can verify their identity using any browser, or on their mobile device. Customers also praise the strong level of account security LastPass provides, without making it difficult for users to access their accounts and passwords.”

In their review of the SSO and business password management capabilities, Expert Insights summarizes that, “LastPass provides Single Sign-On as part of their Enterprise and Identity services, which bundles an admin dashboard, password management, directory integration and Multi-Factor Authentication at a low monthly cost. LastPass is popular with customers, with many praising the seamless login and ease of use.” The editorial team goes on to note that “LastPass Enterprise is a strong authentication and identity management platform” and that they would “recommend LastPass to organizations of all sizes, especially smaller and midsized teams, looking for an intuitive SSO and password management platform.”

