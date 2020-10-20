Its Great to Put Your Webinars to Work on GoToStage!

Read Article

(By Erica Maki at LogMeIn)

If you’re a marketer with a schedule of in-person events that’ve had to go virtual due to the pandemic, you’re probably a webinar pro by now! You’ve planned, practiced, and hosted with success – but now what?

First, take a big exhale and pat yourself on the back – you deserve it! Now, let that valuable content continue to work for you by leveraging the recording. There’s a chance you’re already using GoToWebinar’s automated follow-up emails to share recordings and resources, don’t stop there.

Let’s take a quick tour of GoToStage, a powerful platform to leverage your webinar content and share upcoming, simulated live, or recorded webinars. For your business, it’s an opportunity to reach the 60 million professionals who join GoToWebinar events each year. It might just become your new favorite way to generate awareness and leads!

More views, more leads, a better experience

GoToStage collects organizers’ content from their channel pages into a one-page hub for on-demand webinars, making it more discoverable by viewers. Unlike YouTube or other platforms, GoToStage prompts viewers to register before watching a video via email, LinkedIn, Facebook or Google. Registration information (first and last name, and email) is available to organizers through a Recording Report, making it easy to track the number of views you have.

GoToStage is everything you need to draw in crowds and drive demand, including:

Quality leads . Reach new prospects in your target market. See reports and analytics on who they are and what they’re watching.

. Reach new prospects in your target market. See reports and analytics on who they are and what they’re watching. Personal channel . Keep all your webinars in one convenient place for customers and prospects to browse through.

. Keep all your webinars in one convenient place for customers and prospects to browse through. Branded experience . From your Channel page down to each individual webinar, you can customize your appearance so that your brand and voice both speak clearly.

. From your Channel page down to each individual webinar, you can customize your appearance so that your brand and voice both speak clearly. Discoverability . Take advantage of SEO optimization tools to help people better find your content through organic search results.

. Take advantage of SEO optimization tools to help people better find your content through organic search results. Front-page spotlights . Get extra exposure for no extra effort! GoToStage regularly showcases new and engaging webinars on its front page.

. Get extra exposure for no extra effort! GoToStage regularly showcases new and engaging webinars on its front page. Easy publishing. Publish your recordings and increase the ROI of your webinars with a single click from your GoToWebinar account.

How GoToStage works:

GoToStage lets you publish those top performing webinars for another chance to shine on a bigger stage.

Upload past webinars. After your webinar has ended, publishing is easy. Just click the “Add to Channel” button on your Recordings page. Customize your channel. Make your page your own. Add a logo, upload banners, customize descriptions and more to reinforce your brand. Drive demand. Integrate with your CRM and manage lead generation and event creation in one place.

