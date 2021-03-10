Keeping Kids Safe Through 24/7 Community Engagement With BOLD360

Read Article

As part of LogMeIn’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility program, Mission Possible, and in an effort to give back, Bold360 powers up a chatbot to help the non-profit Safe Kids Israel provide around-the-clock digital engagement with the community to promote child safety.

Safe Kids Israel has an organizational mission to reduce childhood fatalities and injuries due to preventable accidents that can occur at home, in schools, and on the roads. Tragically, about 200,000 kids in Israel end up in hospital emergency rooms each year, many brought there by preventable accidents. The non-profit group’s impact has been immense: it’s helped reduce accidental childhood deaths by an astounding 53%. It has also set an ambitious goal of reducing those accidental fatalities by another 35% between now and 2030. Meeting that lofty goal will require strong community engagement with parents and other stakeholders.

Bold360: Scaling 24/7 Community Engagement to Keep Kids Safe

Safe Kids Israel’s staff offers safety-related information, training and services to the public through a number of online and offline channels (the offline engagement has become more challenging since COVID-19). Since tragic childhood accidents can occur anytime, community engagement to prevent them shouldn’t be a “9 to 5” job. We recently spoke with LogMeIn’s Yaniv Reznik, Head of Customer Engagement, Products, about the collaboration.

How did Bold360 begin working with Safe Kids Israel?

Reznik: We were looking for a pro-bono project that our Herzilya team could work on through Mission Possible to give back to the community by leveraging LogMeIn’s technology. Safe Kids Israel is a well-known non-profit organization in Israel that appears often in the media to educate the public — unfortunately, sometimes following tragic accidents that could have been prevented with readily available information, training and resources. All LogMeIn employees have 2 paid volunteer days off (or VTO time as we call it) and skills-based volunteering is really engaging, so it was a natural fit for us.

What community engagement challenges were Safe Kids Israel facing that Bold360 could help solve?

Reznik: Safe Kids Israel educates and engages the community through various communication channels, such as its website and various educational outreach programs. But like so many non-profits, they have limited staffing and were struggling to provide 24/7 support to parents who reached out to them for information about specific safety topics, such as car safety seats for children.

Since they couldn’t commit to a dedicated 24/7 contact center, the entire Safe Kids Israel team took time away from their other work to answer incoming ‘contact-us’ inquiries coming in from their website. Because the staff were limited by their work schedules, the results were bottlenecks and slower turnaround times in providing answers.

How did Bold360 help solve those challenges?

Reznik: We helped Safe Kids Israel make their amazing and important child safety knowledge base accessible to the community 24/7 through a chatbot, providing the public with immediate, scalable, accurate, and consistent responses to frequent inquiries. With the chatbot handling routine and frequently asked questions 24/7, the Safe Kids Israel staff were freed up to dedicate their limited resources to more complex cases and/or new cases that demanded more personalized, human attention.

In addition, Bold360 with its AI and machine learning capabilities provides the Safe Kids Israel staff with 24/7 insights into what information the public is looking for at any given time, so they can ensure that relevant, timely information is provided, as well as expand or clarify their knowledge base in order to accommodate what the public wants. Overall, the chatbot enabled more and better engagement through blending technology and staff, allowing each to do what they do best.

What does Bold360’s collaboration with Safe Kids Israel reveal about our commitment to community?

Reznik: We were happy to provide Safe Kids Israel with a Bold360 license and pro-bono consultation sessions. Our employees are passionate about partnering with our customers and our communities for their success. We know that our technology can provide value and enable organizations to scale up community and customer engagement. Safe Kids Israel is just one example. When our technology and our people can help keep kids safe through more and better community engagement, that’s the biggest success of all.

“What the LogMeIn and Mission Possible team did was help us save the lives of children with information and better organization. The chatbot you developed with us, and helped us implement, will help Safe Kids Israel better engage our community and will save the lives of children. I want to express my gratitude to LogMeIn on behalf of the entire team here at Safe Kids Israel.” Orly Silbinger, CEO at Safe Kids Israel.

(By Chuck Leddy, LogMeIn)

