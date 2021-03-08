LastPass’ Commitment to Privacy and User Experience

Read Article

The privacy and security of our customers data is always a top priority here at LastPass, and a principle that is embedded into everything we do. It’s our mission to ensure strong password security for our users, and to ensure our user’s information is always handled with proper care, kept safe and secured.

Optimizing the User Experience, Without Compromising Privacy

At LastPass, we pride ourselves in offering a delightful user experience in addition to being the best password management tool available. In order to ensure we are meeting our customer’s needs, LastPass uses industry-standard mobile analytics tools, which provide us with insight into application telemetry, error and crash reporting data, as well as high-level usage statistical information to ultimately improve the overall performance, reliability and usability of our product.

The limited, high-level analytics data LastPass collects is only visible at an aggregated level and is intended to help customize and optimize the user experience. It is important to note that LastPass does not share information with any third-party tracking tool providers to reveal the identity, e-mail, or username of its users or customers.

To be clear, this data is separate from user vault data, such as password generation, secure notes, and sharing, which, thanks to our patented zero-knowledge security model, are not visible in a decrypted state to LastPass and, in any regard, are not shared with any third-party tracking tool providers.

Frequently Asked Questions About Analytics

Q. Are analytics commonly used by businesses?

A. Yes. Leading businesses often use analytics to help learn more about limited high-level usage patterns within a product at an aggregate level. The aggregate data provided by analytics can help organizations to identify and troubleshoot issues within the product and prioritize areas to improve. Understanding how people use products ultimately enables organizations to build more useful and tailored products designed to cater to the needs of their users.

Q. Does LastPass use analytics?

A. Yes. LastPass uses industry-standard analytics to collect limited and high-level user analytics data designed to help us to better understand product trends, usage and aggregate patterns. It is important to note that, due to LastPass’ zero-knowledge security model, tracking technologies and providers utilized within LastPass do not have access to decrypted sensitive vault contents like passwords and secure notes.

Q. Why does LastPass use analytics?

A. LastPass uses analytics to optimize the end-user experience and to improve the overall performance and reliability of the product. The limited, high-level, analytics data LastPass collects is only visible at an aggregated level and is intended to help customize and optimize the user experience. It is important to note that LastPass does not share information with any third-party tracking tool providers to reveal the identity, e-mail, or username of its users or customers.

Q. What data is collected by LastPass through trackers and analytics?

A. LastPass collects application telemetry, error and crash reporting data and high-level usage statistical information solely for the purposes of improving the overall performance and reliability and usability of the product. This data is separate from user vault data, such as password generation and sharing, which are not visible in a decrypted state to LastPass and/or any third-party tracking tool providers. Finally, it is very important to note that LastPass does not sell user, tracking, analytics, or telemetry data.

Developing LastPass With Our Customers’ Needs in Mind

The aggregated data we have collected through analytics has enabled our product team to identify potential future feature improvements as well as isolate where crashes are occurring. This has resulted in our ability to maintain a 99.5+% crash free rate.

At LastPass, we are committed to providing the best product experience possible so we can address the password problem for individuals, families and businesses alike. Our commitment to you is to always prioritize our customers’ needs and to help ensure stronger privacy and digital security for everyone.

(By Dan DeMichele, LogMeIn)

