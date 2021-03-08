On the Move? Here Are 4 Ways to Get Organized With LastPass

Read Article

Jobs, school, caretaking, adventure – over the years, life circumstances and opportunities will take us to new places, both near and far.

The average person in the US will actually move about 11 times in their lifetime, according to the Census Bureau. In recent months, that trend seems to be accelerating as entire industries shift to telework, while families navigate the complexities of distance learning, working from home and drastically altered social lives. In the first 6 months of 2020, even more people were on the move than usual, with a 27% increase in temporary movers!

Even if you weren’t part of the wave of people finding a new abode in the past year, chances are you will be in the near future. Though new beginnings can be exciting, moving also comes with a lot of to-dos to track. A password manager like LastPass can help by saving time and streamlining tedious digital tasks that come with getting a new address. Here’s how:

1. Put all new accounts in one place

When you buy a house, or move to a new apartment, you almost always have to create yet another account. It could be a new bank account for your mortgage, or new renter’s insurance, or a portal for resident services. Before you sign up for one more website, downloading a password manager app is the safest, most convenient way to keep passwords safe and have them filled for you every time you need to log in to an account.

2. Set up (or update) address profiles

When you move, there are a lot of places where you need to update your address. Starting with your bank accounts and credit cards, then your utilities, subscriptions, services…the list goes on. Even though you can have mail forwarded for a while, you’ll want to switch all your accounts over to your new address sooner than later.

A password manager stores addresses so you can easily fill them on websites and online accounts. Adding or updating an address makes it easier to go through accounts one by one and update the address in a few clicks. Plus, you’ll have the new address stored for easily making online purchases or signing up for new services going forward!

3. Share household accounts

Whether you’re just married or splitting a space with roommates, modern cohabitation often requires sharing passwords and logins. From the Wi-Fi password to the Netflix login, a password manager makes it easy to share access to accounts so everyone can log in when they need to. If one person changes the password, saving the change in the password manager ensures everyone has the most up-to-date information. A password manager keeps everyone on the same page and makes day-to-day household tasks that much easier.

4. Store digital copies of important documents

Insurance policies, house deeds, property taxes…life’s most important documents have a way of multiplying when you buy a new house. Not only should you keep the paper copies in a safe, easy-to-get to place, but you should also keep back-up digital copies.

A password manager offers a protected, accessible place to store digital files of important documents. Not only is the information encrypted with a master password only you know, but data is also automatically backed up and synced when you log in to the same account on any device.

