Andhra minister invites HCL to help state become IT hub

Read Article

Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has invited software major HCL chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra to partner with the state to develop it as an IT hub.

He also invited her to support the southern state to emerge as a startup hub and create a talent pool in partnership with the government.

“We want to make Andhra Pradesh home for excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and other advanced technologies and courses,” said Reddy in a virtual interaction with Nadar.

Incidentally, the HCL head responded positively to the minister’s request.

Juxtaposing Andhra Pradesh with other states, Reddy said the southern state offers the advantages of giving inexpensive infrastructure, land and the presence of a large talent pool.

Reddy also spoke about ‘Tech B’, a programme to enable intermediate students bag jobs by the time they touch 18 years after training them.

He asked the company to explore a similar programme for 10th standard students also.

Similarly, Reddy said the state government is also thinking of establishing a skills university in Visakhapatnam.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com