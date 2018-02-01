Advertisement

Exclusive Interview with C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products Division and...

Mohit Rathod -
In an interaction with CRN India, C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products Division and Image Communication Products Division, Canon India, shares Covid-19's impact on Canon India's consumer printing business, the role of channel ecosystem and the company's focus areas

IBM and ServiceNow help businesses use AI to Automate IT and...

New spelling algorithm to reduce misspellings in Google Search

What is Deep Packet Inspection? How it Works and Why It...

System change earlier than planned caused global outage: Twitter

75% of India startups steadily recovering post lockdown: Report

CRN Team -
India’s startup ecosystem is recovering faster than expected as a new report on Wednesday said that investor interest is quickly getting back to pre-Covid...

T-Hub signs MoU with Hiroshima for innovation, entrepreneurship

E-commerce enabler Bikayi raises Rs 15 cr from global investors

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal joins Venture Catalysts to empower small-town startups

Nutanix redefines partner experience with its new program, Elevate

Sandhya Michu -
Under the new program, partner can choose based on what they want to invest into either be a Cloud Professional or a Cloud Champion The...

How Nutanix and channel partners are driving transformation for customers

What tech mechanisms Uber is using for steadfast ride in India

Progressive Infotech unveils automated digital employee experience management platform automatenext.ai 

CRN Team -
Progressive Infotech, India’s leading IT Managed Services provider has launched automatenext.ai, a digital employee experience platform that elevates workplace productivity and makes service automation...

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic’s Tarun Seth announces retirement

Iris supplies Rs 50 Crores worth of HP Computers to Kendriya...

Why Disaster Recovery as a Service Is Integral to Business Continuity Planning

Thought Leader CRN Team -
Disaster Recovery as a Service has been around for a couple of decades, but since the pandemic we have seen increased deployment of DRaaS products

Four Ways Your LMS Supports Business Continuity

Thought Leader CRN Team -
Apart from enhancing an organization’s learning strategy, an LMS can be effectively leveraged even for critical, trackable communications

AI, Blockchain and IOT Together To Bring Real Value to Organizations

Thought Leader CRN Team -
"To get the real value the new age emerging technologies like blockchain, AI and IoT will have to work in tandem"

The key learning from the pandemic: Importance of having a flexible work culture policy

Thought Leader CRN Team -
By Rahul Sharma, MD-India, LogMeIn Certain developments in the global business landscape were in slow but steady progress throughout the past decade. Concepts such as remote...

Email security in pandemic: How can companies protect themselves from phishing attacks

News CRN Team -
By Prasad Vadke As the world is battling with COVID-19 pandemic, malware, spam & phishing attacks have shot up with each passing day. Adopting a...

Why do all enterprises need multi-factor authentication?

News CRN Team -
By Nandan Bhatkal Remote work in India, has increased five-fold compared to February, 2020, due to the Covid-19 situation. Organizations are trying do their best...

Western Digital initiates ‘Data Technology Solutions’ series for storage focused partners

Sandhya Michu -
The first edition of this series was held in New Delhi, distinguished speakers from companies like EncloudEN, Red Hat, QSAN and Veeam showcased and demonstrated...
ISODA TechSummit 2020 boosts synergies among channel community

CRN Team -
Attended by 115 of the top channel partner CEOs of India and graced by top dignitaries of the Government of Azerbaijan, ISODA TechSummit (TSX) served as a platform for channel partners and vendors to create business synergies and witnessed power-packed discussion on opportunities in Azerbaijan

STMicroelectronics to Showcase Smart Solutions at IOTSHOW.IN 2020

ISODA Business Excellence Awards to be presented to top partners at...

Nokia unveils thermal detection solution to fight Covid-19

Covid-19 Updates CRN Team -
Nokia on Thursday announced an automated, zero-touch thermal detection solution that has been designed to help spot potential Covid-19 infections in facilities with thousands...

Effective use of technology will help SMBs in India pivot through the COVID-19 Pandemic:...

Covid-19 Updates CRN Team -
Salesforce has released its fourth edition of Small & Medium Business Trends Report capturing insights from Small and Medium Business owners and leaders worldwide. This research...

Microsoft allows employees to partly work from home forever with flexible work schedule

Covid-19 Updates CRN Team -
Working at Microsoft might be quite fulfilling now for those hoping to continue work-from-home (WFH) forever now. The company, which has around 163,000 full-time employees globally,...

Building a Smart City’s Vital Communication Infrastructure

CRN Team -
As part of this unique model, Sterlite Power’s Convergence business entered into a part­nership with GMDA (Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority) to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the intracity fiber network

Sri Sri Tattva leverages technology to ramp up its operations amid...

