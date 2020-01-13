Blazeclan Technologies expedites upskilling talent; achieved 200 AWS certifications

Blazeclan Technologies has announced that it has achieved a new APN Certification Distinction by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The certification recognises the efforts the company has taken to achieve 200 AWS Certifications collectively.

With the accelerating adoption of cloud computing and the AWS Cloud around the world, organizations are increasingly seeking mechanisms to identify candidates and consultants with demonstrated knowledge of AWS best practices. The AWS Certification Program helps to fill this need to recognise IT professionals that possess the skills and technical knowledge necessary for building and maintaining applications and services on the AWS Cloud.

Upon reaching a milestone of 200 AWS Certifications, Co-Founder and CEO of Blazeclan Technologies, Varoon Rajani shared, “The AWS Certification Program helps organizations identify that the employees, partners and consultants they depend on for their AWS solutions are well-versed in the best practices of building cloud applications, and thus, in-depth training programs as well as certifications for individuals who have demonstrated competence with AWS are increasingly important. It’s been an honour to have earned the APN Certification Distinction and our efforts as an organisation being recognised by the AWS Partner Network Team.”

With the rapidly evolving environment, providing relevant technical certification trainings can add value not just to the organization itself but also to the customers they cater to. Sharing positive feedback CEO of Yoodo, Tuck Mun Chow said, “With Blazeclan’s expertise, we were able to fully automate our data pipeline, orchestrate data workflows from heterogeneous data sources and finally use “data” as a strategic asset to derive competitive business insights for Yoodo”

Blazeclan’s advance re-skilling strategy aims to increase the end-user satisfaction, improve security and agility and in turn, enable the customers to embrace digital transformation and enjoy faster time to value.