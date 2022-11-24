Continental inaugurates state-of-the-art campus for its technical center in Bengaluru

Technology company Continental inaugurated its 1000-Crore campus for its Technical Center India in the presence of Hon’ble Minister Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Government of Karnataka, responsible for Electronics, Information Technology – Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood. Several industry dignitaries, senior representatives from the automotive OEM community, together with the global leadership team of Continental graced the occasion.

The one million sq. ft state-of-the-art campus, is located at Electronic City Phase II, Bengaluru. The facility can house over 6500 employees. The campus brings together the broad range of Continental’s technology capabilities in a vibrant, collaborative environment designed to accommodate the needs of future work. The new campus houses hi-tech software, hardware, and vehicle test facilities for R&D and a plethora of training centers, with each floor equipped with multiple collaboration areas, all of which contribute to enabling innovation.

With a Platinum Certification from India Green Building Council (IGBC), the campus is rife with green lung spaces, renewable energy sources, and rainwater harvesting, all of which contribute to Continental’s sustainability ambitions. With a strong workforce, TCI is one of Continental’s largest and key R&D locations globally, catering to both global and local markets. Established in 2009, the center has grown over the years both in terms of people and competencies. TCI will extend its services to all five Automotive business areas Autonomous Mobility, Architecture and Networking, Safety and Motion, Smart Mobility, and User Experience.

At the inauguration, Prashanth Doreswamy, President and CEO, Continental India, said, “Continental is committed to India. Thanks to a strong local ecosystem, progressive legislation, and our huge engineering talent enabling our ambitious growth. We have made significant investments here in the last few years, including greenfield manufacturing plants and the expansion of production lines for vehicle electronics for passenger cars and two-wheelers. Our new R&D campus represents yet another milestone in our growth.”

Explaining further about the TCI vision, Latha Chembrakalam, Head of Technical Center India, Continental Automotive added, “Technology and its multiplier effect drive business transformations, competitive advantages and newer customer experiences. With the evolution of software-defined vehicles, there will be further growth of safety and convenience features, newer in-vehicle experiences, and so on. TCI will continue to have a larger role to play in Continental’s efforts to define the future of mobility, and our engineers play a key role in placing India on the global automotive R&D map.”

Innovation at TCI

TCI is a part of Continental’s Software and Central Technologies (SCT) organization, and has an engineering workforce focused on multiple domains covering advanced safety technologies, autonomous driving, connected mobility technologies, and many other future mobility trends. The center also actively engages with top engineering institutions in India for cutting-edge research and to build competencies in niche areas to fuel innovation.

Among TCI’s contributions include its responsibility in developing software for radar and cameras aiding several driver assistance features and functions such as the surround view system, adaptive cruise control, emergency brake assist, and lane change assist, among others. TCI contributes to the development of integrated active and passive safety technologies that save lives – plus products for enhanced vehicle dynamics, all of which contributes to Continental’s goal towards achieving Vision Zero (zero fatalities, zero injuries, zero crashes).

With growing software content in vehicles, high performance computing is paving the way in defining the future of vehicle architecture. The Center is expanding its competence in the area of high performance computing, and in developing an in-car application server, the services which today are extended to a global customer. TCI also has wide capabilities for developing contemporary user experience technologies, that enhance the interactive quotient within the vehicle, and present the occupants with visually appealing display systems.

TCI is a Global Software Center for Excellence and continues to develop competencies in areas like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Machine Learning, and Cyber Security preparedness for the future of mobility. The Center is also the headquarters of the Global Software Academy whose charter is skilling, re-skilling, and upskilling employees to manage the transformation of the automotive industry into a software-centric one.

In addition to these, TCI has also established itself as the Center of Competence for developing technologies for markets that are value driven. Continental’s Mini MAB, the one-channel ABS for 2-wheeler, is an example of a value function driven by innovation. With vast expertise in its understanding of the local market and customers, TCI is fast emerging as a Center of Competence for 2-Wheeler markets.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Continental has been present in India for close to 50 years through technology partnerships (Continental Tires since 1974) and joint ventures for its various businesses. Today, the tier 1 automotive supplier, tire manufacturer, and industrial partner operate across India – with about 8000 employees across 13 locations, including seven plants that cater to the Indian market and a Technical Centre that supports Continental’s global R&D activities.