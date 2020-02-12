CyberArk achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

Read Article

CyberArk, the global leader in privileged access management, announced completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination, earning SOC 2 Type 2 compliance.

Delivering the industry’s most complete Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) portfolio for privileged access management, CyberArk is the partner of choice for modern enterprises working to reduce risk and improve operational efficiency across cloud and hybrid IT environments. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager (SaaS) and CyberArk Privilege Cloud have both achieved compliance with the relevant trust services criteria as a result of a successful SOC 2 Type 2 examination.

The SOC 2 report provides assurance that service commitments and system requirements pertaining to the controls a service organization has in place relevant to Common Criteria/security and confidentiality of the systems used to process user data and the confidentiality of the information processed can be achieved. Completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 examination indicates that selected CyberArk infrastructure, software, people, data, processes and procedures have been formally reviewed.

CyberArk Privilege Cloud delivers privileged access management as a service and enables organizations to continuously discover and manage privileged credentials across the enterprise, as well as records and audits privileged sessions to meet compliance requirements. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager protects against credential theft on Windows and Mac endpoints, utilizing just-in-time capabilities to mitigate risk and reduce operational friction.

“A strong privileged access management strategy is essential to strengthening an organization’s overall security posture and to achieving compliance with important industry regulations,” said Chen Bitan, Chief Product Officer, CyberArk. “As infrastructure evolves and privileged accounts proliferate, it is critical for our customers to know they can rely on CyberArk to provide the safeguards needed to help prevent and mitigate security threats and support data privacy. Achieving SOC 2 compliance is further testament to our team’s technology leadership and commitment to improving security for our customers.”

The SOC 2 examination was conducted by A-LIGN ASSURANCE (“A-LIGN”), an independent auditing firm, in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).