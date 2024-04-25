GTPL Hathway Limited enhances its customer experience with GIVA, an AI-powered chatbot enabled by Yellow.ai

GTPL Hathway Limited, India’s largest Multi-System Operator (MSO), today unveiled an enhanced version of its WhatsApp bot, GIVA, integrating advanced AI capabilities. The upgraded bot is designed to automate customer support, enable self-service, and provide after-sales service as part of GTPL Hathway’s commitment to drive excellence through cutting-edge digital innovations. Powered by Yellow.ai, a global leader in generative AI-powered customer service automation, the intuitive chatbot will deliver seamless, hyper-personalised experiences for the company’s 12 million plus Digital Cable TV and a million plus Broadband customer base across India.

Leveraging Yellow.ai’s Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP), the AI chatbot offers full-fledged customer service automation on WhatsApp as a first step, followed by chatbots on Facebook, and GTPL’s website and application. It offers round-the-clock support to both new and existing customers in three languages initially, including English, Hindi and Gujarati which will soon be followed by six additional languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali to cater to varying customer preferences. It also enables deep backend integration with CRM, payment gateways, and other existing support systems.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited said, “The enhanced chatbot GIVA is part of GTPL’s ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled service to its customers. This AI-powered chatbot enabled by Yellow.ai reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. By leveraging and implementing advanced technologies, we aim to enhance customer interactions, streamline processes, and set new standards in the industry.”

From showcasing GTPL’s services across Digital Cable TV and Broadband, giving customised plan recommendations, raising queries, to enabling channel additions, pack upgradation, and purchases, GIVA is capable of efficiently engaging with customers across the stages of their journey.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Cofounder, Yellow.ai said, “AI-powered solutions offer lucrative opportunities for brands to create and deliver hyper-personalised experiences with their customers, shifting from transactional interactions to creating memorable conversations. Our Dynamic AI agents, deployed by 1,100+ global brands, excel in context-based intent recognition, delivering deep insights and enhancing customer service and engagement. This drives omnichannel, multimodal, and multilingual experiences, constantly improving performance. We look forward to working with GTPL Hathway to positively impact their conversions, support query resolution, customer and support staff satisfaction, and contribute to their overall digital transformation journey.”