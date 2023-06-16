Globus Infocom unveils the advanced & new range of Interactive display

GLOBUS INFOCOM LIMITED, a Leading EdTech brand in India proudly announces the launch of its latest generation of interactive displays.

The brand has pioneered and advanced Interactive Displays in an unprecedented way providing users with maximum accessibility. Introducing the next generation of innovations, Globus Interactive Display has taken learning to the whole new level by introducing the whole new range of Interactive Display G-classic series making classrooms more personalized, interactive, collaborative, and convenient.

The new generation of innovative interactive displays will facilitate learners with a wide variety of options empowering users with the most enriched, developed, and user-friendly Interactive Displays furthering Globus’ mission to enable accessibility for all.

It has a wide- variety of advanced USPs that make it essential for fulfilling the modern digital requirement.

The most recent developments include:

Ensure immersive viewing experience

Learners retain knowledge better when viewing videos in class. The available 4K HDR resolution in Interactive Display will ensure high picture and video quality. Additionally, the updated features also incorporate an eye-protection mode preventing eyestrain caring for vision.

Increase Efficiency with Split-Screen

Incorporating split-screen in technology will help users to perform multitasking as one single screen can be further split into 2 different screens. Harnessing the power of spilt-screen teachers can simultaneously ensure visibility by exploring different topics.

Designed Pedagogically oriented tools

The available AI pen for intelligent images search, gamified concepts, inbuilt more-app sections, geometry, subjective tools create brainstorming sessions for students. Multiple writing tools available such as colour pen, eraser, undo, and redo function provide more accessibility to users.

Enhanced Security Features

Now advanced to Android 11, access the device with more powerful controls. Furthermore, users can disable and enable an inbuilt security feature at any time to lock USB ports, applications, and screens.

Intelligent Gesture Control

Designed keeping user comfort in mind, our scratch-free Ultra HD displays provide maximum accessibility with “Intelligent Gesture Control”. Three-finger for floating menu & Five-finger for turning screen into sleep mode make everyday sessions easier.

Kirandeep Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom Limited, stated “With continuous commitment and complete determination in turning quality education accessible, we are aiming to innovate more. The introduction of our new range of displays is a step towards offering a comprehensive advanced solution to address diverse needs and applications of educational institutes.

With this step forward, Globus Infocom’s commitment to accessibility, innovation and quality education continues to transform the education industry