Infosys Topaz and Intel collaborate to accelerate enterprise growth and efficiency with Generative AI

Infosys and Intel announced that they have expanded their strategic collaboration to assist global enterprises in accelerating their AI journeys. The advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions offered as a part of this collaboration will aim to help businesses become cost effective and performance driven while being responsible by design.

Infosys Topaz will adopt Intel-based solutions, including Intel® Xeon® processors, Intel® Gaudi® accelerators, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors, software, and future generation products, to enable customers to integrate Gen AI into their businesses and adhere to the emerging guardrails of AI.

Additionally, Infosys will leverage the Intel AI training assets to skill up its employees on Intel product portfolio to provide generative AI expertise to its wide network of global customers across industries.

Balakrishna D.R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, “Infosys has embraced an AI-first strategy to deliver advanced AI services to clients seeking to unlock significant business value across their operations. The Infosys Topaz offerings and solutions seamlessly complement Intel’s core stack and its ‘AI Everywhere’ strategy. By combining our strengths, we are helping enterprises on their journey to become AI-first and accelerate business value with our industry leading AI solutions.”

Christoph Schell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Intel Corporation, said, “Customers and developers are looking for competitive TCO and time-to-value AI solutions to scale and win. Our approach in bringing AI everywhere is by supporting an open AI software ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of Intel Xeon and Gaudi accelerators for Gen AI use cases. We believe our collaboration with Infosys and local ISVs is a huge opportunity for us to develop software and tools which can help drive Intel-based technology adoption and reduce the overall TCO for our customers.”