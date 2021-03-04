Ingram Micro India signs distribution agreement with Numeric, expands Power Systems portfolio

Read Article

Ingram Micro India has signed a distribution agreement with Numeric, a market leader in UPS technology. Part of the Legrand group, Numeric is one of the top 3 UPS brands in the country with over 35 years of expertise and 28 years of consistent leadership in the Li and 1P UPS categories.

Numeric’s UPS line includes a broad range of power backup systems ranging from 600 VA to 21 MW. The products are available across Line Interactive, Single Phase, Three Phase UPS for residential, commercial and industrial needs. Numeric has built a credible customer base spread across different segments like IT/ITES, Data centers, Healthcare, Infrastructure, BFSI, Manufacturing and Retail. Numeric has the distinction of having the largest service infrastructures in the industry with 255 direct service centers and 1200 service professionals.

Sanjay Achawal, Executive Director, Consumer & Commercial Business, Ingram Micro India said, “Digitization and automation of business processes require a reliable power source for smooth operations, and this is driving demand for UPS technology in India. Moreover, we are seeing increased interest on the consumer side as well due to the shift to work from home and e-learning. With the addition of the Numeric to our Power Systems portfolio, we are able to offer our partners and customers the full spectrum of UPS solutions to keep their businesses and homes running without any interruptions.”

Welcoming Ingram Micro India on board as the new National Distributor, Palash Nandy, CEO, Numeric said “Being leaders in the UPS category, we have always placed a strong emphasis on distribution channel growth. We are certain that this association of two leaders would bring a lot of value to the partners and customers of Numeric and Ingram Micro India. We look forward to uninterrupted growth opportunities for all stakeholders.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]