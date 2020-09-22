Ingram Micro India to offer Apple Watch Series 6 in 700+ retail locations across India

Read Article

Ingram Micro India will offer Apple Watch Series 6, delivering breakthrough wellness and fitness capabilities, in 700+ retail locations across India.

Further, Ingram Micro would be offering more products as below –

Apple Watch SE – The ultimate combination of design, function, and value, featuring the latest Retina Apple Watch display, fall detection with watchOS 7, in 700+ retail locations across India.

Eighth-generation iPad – Features the powerful A12 Bionic chip for a huge jump in performance, a large 10.2-inch (25.9cm) Retina display, advanced cameras, great all- day battery life, and support for iPadOS 14 in 1,700+ retail locations across India.

iPad Air – The all-new redesigned iPad Air with a larger 10.9-inch (27.68cm) Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip for a massive boost in performance, wider stereo sound and new 12MP rear camera for higher resolution photos and video capture, and support for iPadOS 14 in 1,700+ retail locations across India.

