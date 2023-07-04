Insurtech Company launches Pentation OnePlatform for BFSI Companies

Pentation Analytics, a leading B2B Platform Analytics and AI/ML company that provides services to the BFSI industry, has launched one- of- its- kind- Pentation OnePlatform for helping financial companies to improve efficiency and achieve profitable growth.

Chief Guest at the inaugural event Mrs Deena Mehta, former president of BSE Ltd and Managing Director at Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd said “In an era defined by rapid technological advancements, the financial sector finds itself at a crucial juncture. Traditional methods of operation are being challenged, and organizations must adapt or risk falling behind. Recognizing this need for transformation, Pentation Analytics has developed a game-changing solution tailored specifically for the BFSI industry in India”

Insurance and financial companies in India face several growth challenges and they need hassle free unified platforms to thrive in the market. Pentation OnePlatform brings multiple ready solutions in a single platform, which pulls all kinds of data. It provides deep intelligence, easy and frequent availability of intelligence on their current state of business, trends and actionable data points that brings effective alignment across teams and helps them scale up fast. In short, OnePlatform is one of its kinds – oriented towards providing positive business outcomes.

Anirban Roy, Director and CEO of Pentation Analytics said “Platform Analytics is the way forward. It is revolutionary in the way it can bring values of intelligence to the last mile, the same way computerisation brought transactional values to the last person working in a bank or insurance. While Analytics and AI play a crucial role in enhancing new business acquisition, customer retention, and profitability for organizations, the bigger challenge now is how to get the benefits to everyone in the organization. To share intelligence actionable to each and every one in their own jobs, we have launched Pentation OnePlatform to help companies achieve their strategic goals by leveraging data in a multi use case platform. Pentation OnePlatform provides detailed & deep Intelligence, automated triggers on actionable, unstructured data analytics, workflow, predictive analytics and customer analytics that includes sales team analytics-distribution analytics and contact center analytics. And it can reach all in the organization”

It’s important for financial and insurance institutions to establish robust data management systems and data warehouses to ensure data quality, security, and accessibility, Pentation OnePlatform assists them in integrating and consolidating data from multiple sources, including internal systems, external databases, IoT devices, and other relevant sources, generating reports and visualizations, and providing insights into customer behavior, claims patterns, underwriting risks, and other relevant aspects. This integration eliminates the need for multiple tools or manual data consolidation, saving time and effort. A unified platform is designed to handle big data workloads, offering scalability and performance optimizations.

He further added “Financial and insurance business in India offers significant potential for good growth, factors such as low penetration levels, large and growing population, increasing awareness and demand, regulatory reforms, technological advancements, increasing financial inclusion, shift in consumer behavior, distribution network expansion offers the immense growth potential and favorable conditions for good growth.

However, it is important to note that the industry is also subject to challenges such as intense competition, regulatory changes, and evolving customer expectations. Companies that adapt to changing market dynamics, innovate their product offerings, embrace digital transformation, have access to deep Intelligence to make early decisions and deliver excellent customer experiences are likely to capture the growth potential and succeed in the Indian financial and insurance market. Pentation OnePlatform is here to provide companies in India with powerful tools to gain insights from data and improve competitiveness, increase profitability, and deliver better value to their customers” he said