Kyndryl Unveils Workflow Orchestration Services to Automate and Modernise Business Processes

Kyndryl announced the availability of Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services, a generative AI-powered digital workplace solution designed to help organisations automate, speed, and streamline essential business processes.

Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services provide a one-stop solution for companies to enhance, improve and modernise the digital workplace experience for their employees and customers. It was designed to support customers seeking to capitalise on no-code/low-code solutions that help improve business outcomes.

The new solution employs workflow capabilities and AI automation to orchestrate business processes, eliminate complexity, minimise cycle time, and maximise return on investment through reduced training and development costs. With the ability to leverage modern platforms, such as Microsoft Power Platform and other no-code/low-code technologies, customers can unleash their citizen developers with the confidence that Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services provide expertise to securely scale and digitise their business.

“The biggest impediment to improving the workplace experience for employees are legacy business processes that are complex and constrained due to components that don’t integrate or work well together,” said Ivan Dopplé, Kyndryl Senior Vice President, Global Digital Workplace Services Practice. “We are helping customers overcome their workflow challenges by bringing automation and generative AI-powered digital workplaces to life with our new Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services.”

Customer benefits of Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services include:

User-friendly interface to enhance the overall user experience, making it easier for employees to navigate and complete tasks efficiently.

Streamlined complex processes across various departments & enabling seamless integrations.

Real-time visibility and tracking of fully automated requests.

Access controls, encryption and audit trails to enable information security and integrity.

Automation requires zero manual interventions and minimises the risk of human error.

Scalable to accommodate increased workload demands.

Customise applications to meet specific business needs, offering flexibility and adaptability to changing requirements.

“People often regard service level agreements as a silver bullet for their business without realising that efficient business workflow is about more than monitoring and reporting on data from SLAs,” said Udit Singh, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Kyndryl’s Workflow Orchestration capability provides an automated resource that can enable companies to gain insights, improve performance, and respond to emerging challenges or opportunities.”

To help customers get started with their workflow transformation, Kyndryl Vital and Kyndryl Consult experts are available and ready to provide a range of advisory, implementation and managed services – from co-creation and design to strategic consulting and ongoing business process improvement.