LTIMindtree Partners with Metasphere to Deliver Smart Sewers Solutions

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner by Metasphere, a wastewater application specialist, to scale their Smart Sewers management platform. As a part of this engagement, LTIMindtree will transform Metasphere’s next-generation wastewater monitoring solution portfolio, and enable scalable delivery and platform to their customers.

Metasphere, part of Grundfos, provides smart network management solutions to the global utility industry. The company helps customers prevent leaks and spills for a cleaner, greener world and has deployed more than 200K sensors for their customers worldwide. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company offers intelligent, innovative, all-in-one wastewater application solutions. These solutions provide full network visibility, performance and forecasting that reduce telemetry ownership cost for customers to manage time-critical remote assets and system.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, “We are excited to partner with Metasphere, a Grundfos company, in their modernisation program. With increasing focus on utilities worldwide, it has become critical to improve service delivery, reduce accidents and deliver real time insights to customers. After careful consideration by our team of experts, LTIMindtree took Metasphere’s cloud architecture and optimised it for AWS scale and cost. This transformation is enabling Metasphere in optimising up to 25% of the total cost, while delivering almost unlimited scale and enhanced performance.”

Tim O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer, Metasphere, said, “This engagement is key to our ability to deliver modern, scalable solutions to all our utility clients worldwide. In LTIMindtree, we found an expert partner to support our diverse needs and bring in additional innovative offerings that we can integrate in our system in the future. We are confident that this partnership will bring us closer to our vision of leveraging our solutions to serve at least 10% of world’s population by 2040.”

The modernised solutions designed by LTIMindtree and built on AWS have significantly reduced Metasphere’s customer onboarding time from days to minutes and activated faster rollout of new features.

Paddy Fitzpatrick, UKI ISV Head, AWS, said, “We are excited to see organisations like LTIMindtree deliver innovative solutions for the water industry by building on AWS. This collaboration between LTIMindtree and Metasphere will give the utility industry access to new solutions such as real-time network visibility and wastewater monitoring to help reduce costs and enhance performance. Together, we can help the utility industry leverage the power of cloud to drive business value.