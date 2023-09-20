OnePlus announces plans for its first foldable phone at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Global technology brand OnePlus took to the stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 to share its decade-long experience in running a tech business and confirm the upcoming launch of its first foldable smartphone.

Robin Liu, CEO of North America for OnePlus and Dr. Zeng Xi, Creative Director for Product at OnePlus

“This year marks the 10-year milestone of OnePlus. Over the past decade, OnePlus has always sought to do the right thing in the right way, co-creating products with our users based on their experiences, while maintaining an entrepreneurial mindset that enables us to continually challenge conventional concepts of technology with our premium, high-performance hardware and best possible software experiences,” said Zeng Xi, Creative Director for Product at OnePlus during the Builders Stage session on How to Sustain a Tech Company in a Competitive World at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which was also attended by Robin Liu, CEO of North America for OnePlus.

Alongside sharing with audiences the key components that have contributed to OnePlus’s long-term business success over its first 10 years, Zeng also highlighted how OnePlus will continue to stick to its user-driven DNA and “Never Settle” mantra as it embarks on its second decade. This includes remaining focused on its unique strengths as it seeks to further push boundaries, embrace change, and unlock the immense possibilities offered by new innovations to deliver users exceptional Fast & Smooth experiences that meet the needs of both today and tomorrow.

OnePlus Confirms Launch of Its First Foldable Phone at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

During the session, OnePlus also confirmed that its first-ever foldable smartphone will be launched soon. As the latest breakthrough in OnePlus’s exploration of smartphone form factors, and a representation of the brand’s openness to all possibilities, the new device is set to redefine the concept of foldable smartphones by delivering all-round flagship-level experiences in a compact foldable form factor.

More details about the new OnePlus foldable phone will be available soon on the official OnePlus website, OnePlus forums and social media channels.