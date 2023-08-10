Protectt.ai launches new version of AppProtectt – Mobile App RunTime Security Platform (XDR)

Protectt.ai, a leading Mobile Threat Defence & Cybersecurity company, launches its latest version of AppProtectt – Mobile App Security Platform (XDR), Extended Threat Detection & Response which offers RunTime Mobile App Security. Protectt.ai Innovative Security Platform for Mobile Apps already provides Security to multiple Banking, Stock Exchange, Insurance Mobile Apps in India, and the enhanced version of Mobile App Security XDR Platform will further strengthen the solution and value proposition for customers.

With India’s digital landscape growing at exponential rate, emerging projects such as CBDC, UPI and other Financial Mobile Apps are bringing huge changes in customer behaviour. As per the reports, in July 2023, UPI clocked over 9.96 billion transactions in volume and ₹15.34 trillion in terms of value. With this rapid expansion of digital payments & financial services moving to Mobile Apps, ensuring Runtime Security for Mobile Apps has become the need of the hour. Reserve Bank of India has also issued guidelines for Banks & Fintech to implement strong Mobile App security controls. The new version of AppProtectt XDR Platform addresses this pressing need by providing comprehensive mobile app security, fraud control, regulatory compliance, and a live threat dashboard for to protect the customers.

Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO, Protectt.ai said, ‘We are thrilled to launch state-of-the-art, enhanced version of AppProtectt – Mobile App Security platform with extended XDR capabilities. AppProtectt addresses the evolving Mobile App security challenges faced by organizations in the digital age. Our mission is to provide comprehensive protection and empower businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence. Enhanced version of AppProtectt brings together advanced security features, real-time threat prevention, and regulatory compliance, all while ensuring a seamless user experience.’

Key Features of latest version of AppProtectt – Mobile App Security Platform (XDR)include:

In-App Runtime Security Extensive security capabilities with 50+ features to identify & respond to Mobile App threats on Runtime.

Configurable Security Platform: Comprehensive mobile app security, fraud control, regulatory compliance, and a live threat dashboard for proactive decision-making.

Comprehensive Layered Security Controls. AppProtectt XDR enables layered security in the form of Device, Network & Application threats that works in combination to provide comprehensive Detection & Response to threats.

RBI Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with RBI Digital Payment Security Control Guidelines for mobile banking apps, encompassing advanced security measures such as device binding, unsecured Wi-Fi security checks, anti-screen mirroring and sharing, anti-malware protection, MiTM prevention, app tampering and reverse engineering prevention, and robust data protection.

Quick Go to-Market: Low Code integration, enabling organizations to expedite the rollout of their mobile applications.

Continuous Protection: SaaS (Security as a Service) model, ensuring continuous security updates and patches to keep mobile apps updated in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

Security Beyond Perimeter: Empowering organizations to maintain control over their app security, even when used on uncontrolled devices and network. XDR capabilities with analytical dashboard provide a holistic view of the threat landscape and helps to improve customer satisfaction.

Cost Effective: Pay-as-you-go model eliminates licensing costs thus significantly reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for organizations.

Protectt.ai is committed to empowering organizations in safeguarding their mobile applications, instilling trust in customers, and protecting valuable digital assets. With the launch of AppProtectt XDR Platform, the company has revolutionized mobile app security and has enabled large businesses meet the highest standards of Mobile App security. Protectt.ai Innovative Security Platform for Mobile Apps already provides Security to multiple Banking, Stock Exchange, Insurance Mobile Apps in India.

Driven by Deep Tech, Protectt.ai has a remarkable innovation quotient and boasts a robust research and development unit. Being a Made in India firm and the only Indian entity recognized for revolutionary ideas, as well as the recipient of numerous prestigious awards such as the DSCI Innovation Box 2023 and the Banking Frontiers Technoviti award 2023. Protectt.ai believes in pushing the boundaries of mobile app security that has positioned the brand as a leading force in the industry. Protectt.ai aims to expand its global footprint and plan to start operations in Middle East & USA by launching its latest version of AppProtectt Mobile App Security Platform (XDR)