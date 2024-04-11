Rashi Peripherals receives top value-added distributor of the year award from the NVIDIA partner network

Rashi Peripherals Limited is pleased to announce that it received the Top Value-Added Distributor of the Year Award from the NVIDIA Partner Network. The company was honoured for demonstrating outstanding performance in driving NVIDIA high-performance AI and GPU-powered solutions to support enhanced computing in complex and data-intensive work environments.

The award commemorates over seven years of robust work between Rashi Peripherals and NVIDIA. The company has helped position NVIDIA’s cutting-edge technology and AI solutions in India. Rashi Peripherals has a dedicated team and a wide array of technology solutions portfolio to address the requirements of over 800 enterprise partners and 250+ customers across education, data centres, media & entertainment, oil & gas, manufacturing and information technology verticals.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director of Rashi Peripherals, said, “We are honoured to receive the Top Value-Added Distributor of the Year award from the NVIDIA Partner Network at NVIDIA GTC. This accolade reflects our continuous value-added support to expanding the reach of NVIDIA technology in India. We have a robust distribution infrastructure of 50 branches and reach in 600+ cities across the country. With our eminent team and dedicated focus on data centre business, we offer a unique value proposition to enterprises that intend to harness the power of NVIDIA’s data-centre-scale offerings.”