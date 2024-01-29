Samsung R&D Institute, Noida Signs MoU with IIT Kanpur

Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-Noida) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) for a period of five years to focus on key growth areas that will include joint research projects by IIT Kanpur students, faculty and Samsung engineers, helping students become industry-ready. These research projects will span areas such as health, visual, framework and B2B security, and cutting-edge technology areas such as Generative AI and Cloud.

Apart from research projects, the MoU seeks to provide opportunities for upskilling Samsung engineers in key technology areas such as AI, Cloud and other emerging technologies.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-Noida, Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Kanpur and in the presence of Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur; Prof. Sandeep Verma, Department of Chemistry, IIT Kanpur; Prof. Tushar Sandhan, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Kanpur; and other senior delegates from Samsung.

We are excited to begin this collaborative journey with IIT Kanpur. This collaboration reflects our dedication towards merging academic excellence with industrial innovation, thereby making students industry-ready. We look forward to a dynamic exchange of ideas, knowledge and talent, which will certainly play a crucial role in the success of groundbreaking projects and contribute to the growth of both Samsung and IIT Kanpur,” said Mr. Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-Noida.

“By combining the academic excellence of IIT Kanpur with the industry expertise of Samsung India, we aim to create a dynamic environment for cutting-edge projects and provide invaluable opportunities for our students and researchers. This MoU complements IIT Kanpur’s relentless efforts in bridging the gap between academia and industry, while creating a connection between theoretical knowledge and practical industry solutions,” said Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur.

“The MoU reflects our commitment to providing our students and researchers with opportunities that go beyond academics, contributing significantly to technological advancements and growth of the academic landscape of our institute,” said Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Kanpur.

As part of the joint research projects, students and faculty of IIT Kanpur will work on real-world industry challenges, aligning themselves with actual market needs. They will also work on Digital India related solutions, along with Samsung engineers.

Students and faculty of IIT Kanpur will also be encouraged to publish joint research papers with Samsung engineers.

Under the upskilling opportunities for Samsung engineers, IIT Kanpur will conduct specialised training programs in various domains, providing them with access to the institute’s renowned expertise, culminating in degree programs, certifications and specialised courses tailored to enhance the skill and knowledge of Samsung engineers.