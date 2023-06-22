Star Health Insurance awarded ISO Certifications for its Information Security and business continuity management systems

India’s Health Insurance Specialist, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., is proud to announce that the organization has been officially certified the ISO:27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) and the ISO:22301 certification for its Business Continuity Management System (BCMS). These certifications are internationally recognized standards that endorse Star Health’s commitment to protecting its customers’ sensitive information and ensuring business continuity.

An independent certification audit entity conducted a thorough review of Star Health’s policies and procedures to ensure the company met the ISO standard requirements.

“We are delighted to have achieved the ISO:27001 and ISO:22301 certifications,” said Anand Roy, MD and CEO of Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. “This is a significant milestone for us as a leading health insurance provider. It demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the highest level of information security and business continuity. The ISO certifications are also an assurance to our customers, investors, and partners that Star Health is prepared to handle any eventuality,” added Roy.

Additionally, these certifications reaffirm that the company has a robust system in place to ensure that critical business functions continue even during unexpected events and customer data is protected.