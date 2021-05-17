Synechron plans hiring campaign to meet demand and growth opportunity

Read Article

Synechron, a digital transformation consulting firm for the financial services industry, has announced robust growth plans to further augment its strong capabilities. It plans to add up to 2,000 professionals as lateral joiners in FY 2021. This hiring plan is being strategised to fulfil the company’s strong growth and progression plans for its India operations in Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai. Additionally, Synechron will look at fulfilling open positions across the US, Europe, Middle East and APAC regions.

Synechron recently made two important back to back acquisitions over a short span of six months. The first acquisition was Citihub Digital, a London and New York based technology consulting firm for the financial services industry. The second one was Attra, an Australia-based technology services and solutions provider, headquartered in Melbourne focused on the banking, finance and payments industries.

In laying out this growth strategy, Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO, Synechron said, “Synechron has always been proactive with solutions to cater to our global clients, who are looking strongly at digital transformation to enable their end customers to transact more effectively and intelligently. Through our two acquisitions, we have strengthened our capabilities. Citihub Digital helped to strengthen our application modernisation, cloud enablement and cybersecurity agenda, while Attra’s comprehensive cards and payments services complemented the digital, consulting, and technology services that Synechron currently provides for its clients. We are looking forward to continuing phenomenal growth across all of our geographies, including our US, Europe, Middle East, and APAC regions.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]