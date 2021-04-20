T-Hub boosts UK-India VR and AR ecosystem by collaborating with Digital Catapult

Read Article

T-Hub, an innovation firm, has announced a partnership with Digital Catapult supported by the UK government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to boost UK and India collaborations. The partnership has enabled the creation of ‘The UK and India immersive technology sustainability expert group.’ It aims to increase the innovation quotient between the two countries in immersive technology and towards achieving net zero emissions targets by 2050.

A range of innovative VR and AR startups, climate technology companies, corporates as well as sustainability organisations collaborated, and shared ideas of how immersive technologies can help towards net zero carbon emissions. T-Hub scouted relevant startups, corporates and academia from India, and Digital Catapult, the UK’s national innovation centre for advanced digital technologies, shortlisted startups, and academia from the UK.

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub said, “T-Hub’s partnership with Digital Catapult, UK FCDO, and DIT brings in a multi pronged approach to benefit stakeholders of the global innovation ecosystem. The UK and India immersive technology sustainability expert group will focus on finding enhanced innovations for climate change that will open a gateway for startups as well as academia to collaborate across geographies and the selected sustainability corporates who could truly utilise these innovations will further evaluate it to provide growth avenues as relevant.”

Jessica Rushworth, Chief Strategy and Policy Officer, Digital Catapult, said “The collaboration between T-Hub and Digital Catapult on this exciting initiative will boost the development of stronger links between the UK and India in the fast moving area of climate technology innovation. This VR and AR expert group will accelerate collaborations, foster new ideas and help to tackle industrial climate challenges together.”

