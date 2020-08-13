Verizon Business to create next-generation global network infrastructure for Bayer

Read Article

Verizon Business has been chosen by Bayer to build a next-generation global network infrastructure to underpin the company’s global business operations. Verizon Business will enhance Bayer’s existing network capabilities to enable easier and cost-effective network management, and will also deploy next-generation network technologies, including software-defined networking, to further improve resilience, flexibility and scalability.

Historically, Bayer’s in-house team looked after its global IT real estate, supported by a variety of different technology companies, including Verizon. As Bayer continues to move to a cloud-first, digital business model, the company decided to outsource management of the majority of its global network environment to a single service provider. The objective was to free up its own resources to focus on supporting its core crop science, pharmaceutical and consumer health business activities, while also further developing a secure, stable but flexible network platform to improve connectivity and collaboration around the globe, and support ongoing digital business transformation.

Verizon Business will deliver managed network services to over 700 sites in 91 countries around the world. This includes a managed global Private IP network, a managed software-defined Wide Area Network, and Professional Services support and governance. Verizon Business was chosen for the strength of its expertise and experience, its position as a global leader in network delivery and its proven track record in delivering efficient networking services for global clients.

Bijoy Sagar, Chief Information Technology and Digital Transformation Officer, Bayer, said: “Our network is foundational to our future business success, and Verizon has the global technology and innovation capabilities and expertise to support us as we continue to digitally transform our company. Most importantly, with our network management safe in Verizon’s hands, we are able to focus our internal IT competencies on generating value for our core Life Science businesses.”

Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business, said: “Verizon is well-positioned to deliver innovative and seamless network solutions for our customers at a global scale. We are looking forward to this next chapter with Bayer, as we ramp up our ability to build a future-ready infrastructure to support their ongoing growth.”

The five-year contract is effective immediately and has an additional two-year extension.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com