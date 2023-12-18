Vertiv Wins Three Infrastructure Awards at the UBS Forums 17th Edition Data Center Summit and Awards 2023

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions has won three accolades at the 17th Data Centre Summit and Awards organised by UBS Forums. The event, which was held at the Taj on MG Road, Bangalore, recognised innovative solutions and contributions to the data center industry.

The awards won by Vertiv include:

⦁ The Most Reliable ‘Critical Infrastructure Solutions’ for AC Power 2023

⦁ Most Sustainable & High-Efficient Liquid Cooling Solution for Data Centers 2023

⦁ Best Sustainable Cloud Infrastructure Solution Provider 2023

This recognition from UBS Forums underscores Vertiv’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the data center industry.

The Data Centre Summit brought together dignitaries and industry experts to discuss the latest trends and developments in the data center industry, including a session on ‘Sustainability Spotlight: Reshaping Future of Data Centers”, by Santosh Kulkarni, country manager for Vertiv India.

In addition to the educational sessions, at Vertiv’s booth in the exhibit hall, attendees were able to explore the Vertiv™ SmartCabinet™, as well as experiencing the Vertiv™ XR App ecosystem via an Oculus headset. The experience virtually showcased Vertiv’s state-of-the-art products and continuity solutions, along with the company’s dedication to creating cutting-edge, digital infrastructure solutions.

“We are thrilled to have won three prestigious awards at the USB Forums 17th Data Centre Summit and Awards. To meet the ever-evolving needs of the data center landscape, innovation and a focus on eco-friendly solutions have been at the foundation of everything we do at Vertiv,” said Subhasis Majumdar, managing director, Vertiv India. “Our success is a result of the collaborative efforts of our partners, customers, and the entire Vertiv team. And we look forward to continuing this journey of innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the dynamic world of data centers.”