Infogain acquires AI firm Absolutdata

Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based digital platform and software engineering company, has acquired Absolutdata, a San Francisco Bay Area based AI and Advanced Analytics company.

Absolutdata’s award-winning ‘NAVIK AI’ platform and 300 data scientists will significantly enhance Infogain’s ability to engineer superior business outcomes for its clients through the use of cutting-edge AI and Analytics, Infogain said in a statement.

Infogain’s CEO Sunil Bhatia said: “Infogain’s acquisition of Absolutdata completes our three-pronged acquisitions strategy to help customers’ increasing demand for adopting digital platforms by employing strategy and experience, cloud transformation, and advanced analytics and AI services”.

Bhatia added that the acquisition will increase Infogain’s presence in additional market segments such as CPG, telecom, and pharma.

Absolutdata’s CEO Anil Kaul said: “Companies across the globe are increasingly looking towards a combination of Technology and AI/Analytics to drive scalable, sustained & profitable business growth. The Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated digital transformation across organisations. We are thrilled to be joining the Infogain team as we share a like-minded commitment to driving business success through disruptive technologies.”

“As a unified team and company, we are very well positioned to service our clients’ requirements comprehensively and innovatively, as well as providing tremendous growth opportunities for Absolutdata employees,” he said.

This acquisition, Infogain’s third in 14 months, follows its acquisitions of Houston-based Silicus Technologies and Seattle-based Revel Consulting.

