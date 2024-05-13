Automotive Supply Chain Sector Emerges as the Most Cyberattacked Sector, Seqrite’s ‘India Cyber Threat’ Report Reveals

Seqrite, the enterprise arm of global cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, sheds light on the alarming findings of ‘India Cyber Threat Report,’ unveiling the automotive supply chain as the most cyberattacked sector.

The report, a collaborative effort between Seqrite Labs, India’s largest malware analysis facility, and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), exposes a concerning trend in the automotive sector. Despite being traditionally perceived as secure, the industry faced a notable surge in cyberattacks in 2023. Supply chains within the automotive sector bore the brunt of these attacks, surpassing government agencies and the education sector in terms of detections.

The modern automotive supply chain is a complex ecosystem characterised by interconnected systems and a diverse range of components and software. This complexity serves as a breeding ground for vulnerabilities, posing significant challenges for cybersecurity teams. Legacy systems and software, lack of standardisation, and varying nomenclature across companies further exacerbate the cybersecurity challenges in the automotive supply chain.

To combat cyber risks effectively, Seqrite advocates for a multi-layered security approach, encompassing perimeter defenses, network segmentation, robust authentication protocols, and continuous monitoring. Additionally, building a culture of cybersecurity, fostering collaboration and information sharing, adhering to compliance and regulatory frameworks, and embracing emerging technologies are crucial steps in strengthening the automotive supply chain’s cybersecurity posture.

Seqrite urges all stakeholders in the automotive industry ecosystem, including manufacturers, sellers, consumers, suppliers, and repairers, to prioritise cybersecurity and collaborate towards a safer future.