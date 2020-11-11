Infosys launches ‘applied AI’ offering for enterprises

Read Article

IT major Infosys on Tuesday launched its integrated “applied AI” offering to help enterprises adopt a roadmap to scaling enterprise-grade Artificial Intelligence for their businesses.

Infosys said its applied AI offering converges the power of AI, analytics and cloud to deliver new business solutions and perceptive experiences.

The integrated offering will also future-proof and efficiently scale AI investments enterprise-wide while managing the risks, the company said.

“AI is integral today for enterprises looking at digital acceleration. The combination of data, cloud and AI is providing enterprises a distinct source of competitive advantage to their digital initiative by helping them unearth new possibilities across the ecosystem,” Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys, said in a statement.

“Infosys applied AI, together with our investments in cloud through Infosys Cobalt, helps enterprises unlock value from data at scale and enables them to discover new applications that deliver perceptive experiences and differentiated offerings”

With Infosys applied AI, businesses can readily access, deploy and contextualise services from the applied AI cloud.

Working with this offering, companies can discover ways for AI to make an impact across the enterprise, Infosys said.

–IANS

