Blazeclan gamifies sales incentivisation for insurance firm

Founded in 2010, Blazeclan operates as Premier AWS Consulting partner, with added presence in France, Belgium, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, alongside Gold partner status across Microsoft Azure. Pune-based Blazeclan Technologies is one of the fastest growing cloud partners of Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been showing its mettle in insurance sector. Today, it has a dedicated team of over 400 cloud experts, and serves more than 200 companies including Aditya Birla Finance, Bajaj Finserv Direct, Dominos, Bajaj Housing Finance, Viacom18, Fraser and Neave, Bombay Stock exchange, among others.

In last four years it has witnessed growth of more than 50 per cent (CAGR) and is confident of sustaining the growth rate in the current financial year as well. With almost a decade of public cloud experience, Blazeclan has built strong in-market capabilities across such platforms, backed up by a managed services practice.

Among its large projects, it partnered with one of India’s leading life insurance companies for creating a state of the art system that would gamify their entire sales incentivisation process. Blazeclan designed and developed a completely serverless stack of services on AWS cloud.

The backend of the application was driven through multi-layered complex data transformations of Front Line Sales (FLS) information which was captured through various existing/external systems and processed through a stack of algorithms to provide data-driven predictive analysis.

Blazeclan, based on its excellence in cloud services built a Data Pipeline that would help provide personalised incentive plans for every FLS, based on their previous selling history /policies sold.

The customer was looking to build a gamified sales incentive engine to provide the personalised incentive packages to its sales team based on the type of the products each sales agent could sell, and his sales pattern and also including sales pattern of similar agents in similar geographies.

The customer wanted to create a machine learning component to guide the sales agents during the sales process. The objective was to increase sales through a gamified sales incentive process and guiding the sales team through machine learning.

After analysing the requirement, Blazeclan team developed a six layer data pipeline covering AWS services such as Amazon S3, DynamoDB, AWS CloudWatch, Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS), DMS, AWS Lambda, AWS Step function, Amazon Athena and Gitlab.

The deployment of the solution has witnessed increased sales performance and accelerated business growth with the winning sales insights.

The real-time update of the data and deep dive into predictive analytics enabled the company to perform faster incentive calculations which also boosted the morale of the salespeople.

Blazeclan’s expertise in AWS, and big data and analytics services on cloud allowed to leverage AWS services and create a highly robust six layered data pipeline that would capture the real-time data flow of field sales and provide predictive analytics on that data.