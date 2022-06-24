Kyndryl partners with Oracle focused on cloud services

Kyndryl, an IT infrastructure services provider, has announced a partnership with Oracle to help customers accelerate their journey to the cloud by delivering managed cloud solutions to enterprises around the world.

As part of the alliance, Kyndryl will become a key delivery partner for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), expanding upon its deep experience of working with and supporting customers using Oracle products and services. With OCI, customers benefit from best-in-class security capability, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to cloud quickly and efficiently. In addition, Kyndryl will leverage its participation in Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) to extend the reach of its global cloud services delivery capabilities across the network.

Kyndryl plans to offer a wide range of new services that leverage Oracle technologies to help companies modernize and move their applications and databases to the cloud. The solutions will be supported by Kyndryl’s advisory and implementation services that are backed by thousands of experienced consultants globally who help customers to unlock the potential of their cloud-enabled IT transformation projects.

Kyndryl also intends to create customer solutions in the areas of data modernization and governance, AI-driven innovations for industries, cyber security and resiliency, and transformation of mission-critical workloads to the cloud.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Oracle and will work to help customers modernize applications and workloads to accelerate and succeed on their journey to the cloud,” said Stephen Leonard, Global Alliances and Partnerships Leader, Kyndryl.

Leonard added, “The combination of Kyndryl managed services and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides a versatile and efficient foundation for companies to confidently move, build and run their mission-critical IT operations in the cloud.”

“Enterprises are feeling intense pressure to modernize their businesses rapidly while maintaining the continuity of mission-critical operations,” said Doug Smith, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Oracle.

Smith further comments, “The combination of Kyndryl’s expertise and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure empowers these organizations to realize their desired business outcomes from the latest technological innovations. Through this partnership, we will expand our reach, helping more customers around the world move critical workloads to the cloud.”