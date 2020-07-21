Microsoft may launch Azure-powered ‘Cloud PC’ next year

Read Article

Microsoft is working on a Azure-powered Cloud PC that will be built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop and can arrive as early as 2021.

The true virtualized Windows PC experience will help businesses enjoy a more elastic, scalable and secure Cloud-based Windows experience.

According to a ZDNet report, ‘Cloud PC’ won’t replace locally installed Windows and Office.

“Microsoft Cloud PC is a strategic, new offering that is built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop to delivering Desktop as a Service,” read a Microsoft job description for a Cloud PC team.

“At its core, Cloud PC provides business customers a modern, elastic, cloud-based Windows experience and will allow organizations to stay current in a more simplistic and scalable manner”.

Windows Virtual Desktop pricing will be set around how much the customers consume.

Microsoft currently offers a service called the Microsoft Managed Desktop (MMD), which is a subscription-based offering.

MMD includes Microsoft 365, Windows Autopilot and select Windows 10 hardware. The service is being used by large enterprise customers.

Windows Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft Azure-based system for virtualising its Windows operating systems, providing virtualised desktops and applications in the cloud. It is aimed at enterprise customers rather than at individual users.

(IANS)

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com