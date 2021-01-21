Tanla, Microsoft launch Blockchain-enabled Cloud platform Wisely

Read Article

Microsoft and Cloud communication provider Tanla Platforms on Wednesday announced the launch of Wisely, a Blockchain-enabled communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) offering built on Azure Cloud.

A unique marketplace for enterprises and suppliers, Wisely will offer a global edge-to-edge network that delivers private, secure and trusted communication experiences.

Microsoft is the development partner who architected and built the platform for Tanla.

“It is a game changer for enterprises, mobile carriers, OTT players, marketers, and industry regulators,” said Uday Reddy, Chairman and CEO of Tanla Platforms Ltd.

Enterprises can access the network with a single API offering omni-channel capabilities.

The companies said that edge-to-edge encryption ensures data security and data privacy for end users.

The network built on Blockchain provides complete data visibility, enabling a single source of truth for all stakeholders.

“The Wisely platform uses open source technologies that work seamlessly with Azure. With Blockchain, Wisely creates transparency and provides a single source of truth to all stakeholders for every transaction on the platform,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

According to Microsoft, the AI/ML-powered insights help enterprises improve quality of service and reduce costs.

“The platform ensures compliance with local regulatory practices and data protection laws as well as best-in-class service frameworks,” it said.

Wisely has been granted three patents in cryptography and blockchain processes by the US Patents and Trademark Office.

“Data security and privacy is an important component, and Wisely leverages the flexibility and reliability of Microsoft Azure to provide another great business communication option for our enterprise customers,” said Omar Abbosh, Corporate Vice President, Cross-Industry Solutions, Microsoft.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]