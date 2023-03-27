6 reasons why cloud security is important across businesses

By Bhavesh Goswami, Founder & CEO, CloudThat

Cloud security refers to the tactics and practices used to protect data and applications housed in the cloud. It is a set of security rules, processes, tools, and technology to secure cloud computing users, sensitive data, apps, and infrastructure. The most comprehensive cloud security solutions safeguard cloud workloads, users, and SaaS resources from data breaches, malware, and other security threats. Cloud security, like cyber security, is a significant aspect to operate on, and it is impossible to prevent every type of attack. On the other hand, a well-designed cloud security policy significantly minimizes the danger of cyber-attacks.

Although risks are involved, cloud computing is usually safer than on-premises computing. Most cloud providers have more funding for data security than standalone companies, allowing them to keep technology up to date and quickly fix problems. Conversely, a single company can lack the resources necessary to complete these jobs regularly. Furthermore, prominent security professionals are accessible to cloud providers, who may assist in identifying potential dangers and threats in their systems and creating countermeasures.

Fifteen million data files were exposed worldwide due to data breaches in the third quarter of 2022. Comparing this figure to the prior quarter, it had climbed by 37%. Since the initial quarter of 2020, the fourth quarter of 2020 saw the most significant number of disclosed data records, or almost 125 million data sets.

Any company that wishes to protect its data and applications from unauthorized users must prioritize cloud computing security. Now that cloud computing is generally accepted, organizations can reap its comprehensive benefits by maintaining a solid security posture.

6 Reasons for Businesses to Embrace Cloud Security

Lower Upfront costs

Cloud data breaches typically cost about $3.8 million. You can deploy cost-effective cloud security solutions to protect yourself from cyberattacks rather than endanger everything. Cloud security won’t require any overhead or upkeep expenses. Therefore, utilizing cloud security solutions can help reduce the costs associated with a data breach and minimize the risk of becoming a victim in the first place.

Ensure Better Scalability

With the ability to adapt to meet changing demands, cloud computing gives access to more software and information storage whenever one wants it. One’s services for cloud computing can readily scale with cloud security. The organizational cloud security system enables one to quickly incorporate software innovations and other features without compromising data security when one needs change. If one enhances their cloud solution, cloud security can scale up during high traffic and down during low traffic.

Improved Protection against DDoS Attacks

Some of the most prominent dangers to cloud computing are distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. These attacks damage servers by directing a substantial amount of traffic at them at once—cloud security shields servers from these threats by tracking aberrations and defusing such attempts.

Reduced ongoing operational and administrative expenses.

Moreover, cloud security can help in saving money on continuing administrative and operational costs. A Cloud Security Provider (CSP) will handle all the security requirements, saving the expense of hiring people to perform manual security upgrades and setups. Also, one can feel safer because the CSP will have knowledgeable people on hand to take care of any security-related issues.

Increased reliability and availability

It is necessary to have a rapid, safer method of accessing data. The information and applications are accessible to authorized users thanks to cloud security. One will always have a dependable means of accessing the cloud applications and data, enabling them to address any possible security issues immediately.

It helps ensure disaster recovery.

All critical data of companies can be accessed via the cloud, threatening the integrity of the entire firm. If cloud security is inadequate, any unauthorized individual can acquire access. Cloud security ensures that only authorized personnel are permitted access to sensitive information. It also reduces human mistakes from causing information leaks from the cloud.

Ensuring regulatory compliance

Firms must adhere to data protection rules to continue operating lawfully and avoid incurring the wrath of regulators. Protection guidelines like HIPPA and GDPR are ubiquitous. They are typically assembled to guarantee the business’s honesty and uphold the organization’s privacy using cloud security.

Several businesses using cloud storage have exposed vital, sensitive information data to the public. Although these leaks are not intended, they cannot be significantly avoided. Unfortunately, it can negatively impact their economic prospects as well as their reputation and integrity of them and their organization in the market. Cloud security is essential to avoid such situations.

Taking the Right Step Towards Cloud Security

To ensure cloud security for your business is crucial in today’s digital world, here are some steps you can take to enhance cloud security for your business:

Choose a secure cloud provider.

With so many options, choosing a cloud service provider with the greatest built-in security compliances and that complies with regulatory requirements is essential.

Implement strong passwords and multi-factor authentication:

To guarantee correct access, look for secure authentication procedures such as multi-factor authentication and strong password management (MFA). Single sign-on (SSO) must be provided, allowing users to sign in just once to access the required tools while supporting multi-factor authentication for both users within and outside the organization.

Use encryption:

Verify that all data can be encrypted in transit and at rest. As data is written to storage, it is encrypted at rest with a symmetric key. Traveling over a secure channel with TLS encrypts data while in transit over wired or wireless networks.

Conduct regular backups:

The risk of permanent loss of data is increasing as the cloud develops. It is vital to ensure that one has a safe backup of the data to protect it no matter what.

Implement access controls:

To mitigate risk, establish access controls. Connect user identities to back-end directories, even for external identities. It is necessary to be cautious and put security measures to safeguard data to ensure it is protected.

Train employees on security best practices:

There is a simple reason for the security risks in most organizations: untrained staff. One may reduce risk and stop cloud security threats by educating staff on proper protection techniques.

Monitor and update regularly:

Organizations should keep an eye on activities to ensure that only authorized users have access to their data in the cloud. Also, they should watch out for any indications of suspicious activity, including irregular log-in attempts or occasional data transfers.

Conduct regular security assessments:

One of the critical advantages of cloud security assessment is that it will assist organizations in understanding when their confidential data is accessed and shared. It also enables a company to test the security settings in place for the cloud.

In general, businesses must strongly emphasize security when moving their data and software applications to cloud platforms. Companies must regularly evaluate cloud security and choose a dependable and secure cloud platform.