Aiwa India regional head quarters announces establishment at New Delhi

Aiwa India Regional Head Quarters (AINRHQ) announced of its Indian Operations. AINRHQ will be responsible to establish the Aiwa brand in India with various product verticals.

Shouchi Kure c.i, Global Business Director of Aiwa Co. Ltd (Tokyo, Japan) “On the 70th Anniversary year of Aiwa, we are very excited about the formation of Aiwa India Regional Headquarters and to bring to the Indian consumer our full range of high-quality products”

“The Aiwa brand is targeted mainly at the young consumer who is using technology as a lifestyle. AINRHQ will bring to India products that can enhance your personal digital experience with quality and ease of use”, said Ajay Mehta the Managing Director of Aiwa India Regional Headquarters.

In the Indian markets, substantial growth potential is envisaged for AV and several other product categories. For these, Aiwa India will work to strengthen its product appeal and develop business strategies optimized for each region.

Aiwa India Regional Headquarters will endeavor to create a new marketing model which will help bring the newest products, with the latest designs at the best value for the Indian consumer, via production centers which will be linked by a supply chain to major distributors/retailers across Indi

