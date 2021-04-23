Angel Broking appoints Narayan Gangadhar as its new CEO

Read Article

Taking its fintech first ambitions a notch higher, fintech brokerage firm Angel Broking has appointed Narayan Gangadhar as its new CEO.

Narayan has more than two decades of global experience leading technology businesses at top tier Silicon Valley companies, such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Uber. He brings a lot of operating experience leading highly disruptive businesses by driving innovation in product, technology, capability building and processes automation.

On his appointment, Narayan Gangadhar, CEO, Angel Broking said, “The Indian market is at an interesting juncture as more people make technology a part of their daily lifestyles. As a CEO, my entire focus will be on unlocking superior efficiency for all stakeholders. The overarching objective is to make the product more accessible in the mass market. I am grateful to the board of directors for granting me this opportunity and look forward to generating the desired synergies with everyone at Angel Broking and beyond.”

Speaking on the development, Dinesh Thakkar, CMD, Angel Broking said, “Narayan is a right person to lead Angel Broking along its journey as a leader in this industry. He is a well rounded engineer with great leadership qualities and will add significant value to our existing digital assets. He will help us realise our aspirations to become a preferred fintech company in India. With Narayan leading the team, I am sure we will scale new heights in making international standard apps, offering world class customer experience, and taking best in class AI and ML journeys for new and existing customers to understand investing and trading well.”

