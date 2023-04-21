ASIRT concludes its 110th Techday and 11 anniversary celebrations in Mumbai

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) conducted its marquee 110th TECHDAY. TECHDAY is the flagship Information Exchange Monthly Event of ASIRT. The gathering also celebrated the 11th Anniversary of ASIRT and commemorated the Original Founding Members. This TECHDAY took place at Hotel Hilton, Mumbai International Airport.

On this momentous occasion, Sanjay Ruparel – President, ASIRT, presented a throwback to the time ASIRT was conceptualized, formed and how it has now become a force to reckon with for Collaboration and Business Growth amongst the Mumbai Channel Community. He updated the audience that ASIRT was now at a strength of 245 members and growing every day! He awed the audience when he mentioned that the cumulative turnover of the ASIRT Members was more than 5,000 Crores! These achievements were met with huge rounds of applause.

The Founding ASIRT Board – 2012

The 1st Silver sponsor for the day was OneHash, a Unified solution containing Sales CRM, Customized ERP, Accounts, Stock Information and Interactive Live Chat. Manas Jha, co-founder of OneHash presented to the audience. This session was followed by a presentation from the 2nd Silver sponsor: Xcitium. They were accompanied by their distributor Syscom. Dawn Mathew George, Director Professional Services from Xcitium spoke about their journey from making web certificates two decades back to now ensuring end-points were protected with state-of-the-art XDR and MDR solutions.

Manas Jha, co-founder of OneHash & Dawn Mathew George, Director Professional Services from Xcitium

The ASIRT Board had some very interesting team building activities planned for the attending members to maintain the celebratory vibe through to the dinner. From “Looting the Bank” to “Group Drums Activity”, each and every member participated with full vigor. Nilesh Kadakia, Chairman – ASIRT presented the vote of thanks to the members and the sponsors for making the event a huge success.

ASIRT Members in a celebratory vibe

ASIRT TECHDAY #110 concluded with celebrations over cocktails and dinner. The upbeat tempo that was created during the event was clearly visible and continued late into the dinner with everyone reminiscing about the camaraderie, the collaboration and the spirit to grow together that ASIRT has instilled into every member. It was apt that the evening came to a close with a round of Hurrahs for everyone!