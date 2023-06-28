ASIRT concludes its 111th TECHDAY in Mumbai

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) concluded its marquee 111th TECHDAY recently. TECHDAY is the flagship Information Exchange Monthly Event of ASIRT. This TECHDAY took place at Hotel Sai Palace, Andheri, Mumbai.

Sanjay Ruparel – President, ASIRT, presented to the audience about the essence of ASIRT, the good work that the Association is doing for increasing collaboration amongst members and the update on Synergy Biz Conclave that was being planned.

Jayesh Sompura, Treasurer, ASIRT then introduced new members to everyone. These included: Anil Sawant – Royal Computers, Vipul Parekh – Virtual Splat Software Pvt. Ltd, Suresh Varma – Gigalink Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Ramesh Salunkhe – Parvati Computers, Vasanti Bhatt – Insta Solutions, Bhavesh Gandhi – Sun Solutions Inc, Ronak Kuvadia – Hitech Enterprises, Sameer Tejuja – Vunya Infotech Pvt Ltd and Pranav Doshi – Hertz India Inc.

The most awaited session, “Business Growth & Transformation” by well-known IT Industry mentor and motivator, Mr. Nandak Pandya, began with an inspiring introduction about him by ASIRT Member, Limesh Parekh. The Topic that Mr. Pandya spoke to the audience was on “Business Growth & Transformation in the Current Business Scenario 2023”. He had curated a very customized approach for ASIRT Members called the ASIRT APPROACH. The approach included:

A cknowledgement of vulnerabilities (9 aspects of business). S pan of CEO Intervention. I nitiation and early entry. R esource Optimization including people, space, time, technology, equipment, and finances. T rusting and encouraging trustworthiness amongst employees, customers, vendors, and oneself.

His session ended on a very motivating note with a standing ovation by all the members.

Before concluding the event, the ASIRT Board put forth an informal voice poll on how keen members were for coaching sessions from Mr. Nandak Pandya. The audience unanimously agreed that these types of Series of coaching sessions/workshops would definitely interest them, because they added value to business and growth. TECHDAY #111 concluded on a high note with Networking and Dinner. Members could be seen interacting with Mr. Pandya long into the evening.