ASIRTrecently concluded its Annual Sports Extravaganza called ASIRT Cricket Premier League

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) recently concluded its Annual Sports Extravaganza called ASIRT Cricket Premier League on Saturday, 3 February 2024 at Tiger Play Turf, Lokhandwala, Andheri (W), Mumbai. This was the 5th edition of the most awaited ASIRT tournament.

The bidding process for the Team Selections was held on 25th October 2023 on the occasion of the 113th TECHDAY of ASIRT.

The Corporate Teams (Team Sponsors) for ACPL Season 5 were: Palo Protectors ITCG Game Changers Digicom Sec Blazers Sound Super Kings RAC tITans Miracle Tech Strikers Mumbai Data Recovery Avengers Icons Achievers The Corporate Sponsors for ACPL Season 5 were: 4’s sponsor: Enjay IT 6’s Sponsor: Absolute Networks Cap Sponsor: TP-Link Water Bottle Sponsor: Bookmark Infotech Man of the Match Sponsor: Vidhin Data Recovery Lab

The whole venue, including both the available turfs, was booked by ASIRT for the tournament, and a red-carpet welcome awaited the Participants, Members, their families, the teams, sponsors & media. Amidst a festive atmosphere, the event kickstarted in the morning with our National Anthem and team photo sessions. The matches began with aplomb parallelly on both the turfs, with the 8 teams being distributed into 2 groups. The Top 2 teams in each group went on to play the qualifiers and the super knockout.

Professional umpires officiated all the matches, and there was running commentary and YouTube live streaming available. The captains and team owners ensured that all the matches were played in the true spirit of the game. After the initial group stages, 4 teams qualified for the Qualifiers & Super Knockout.

Qualifier 1 was played between Palo Protectors & Digicom Sec Blazers – Digicom won

Super Knockout was played between Miracle Tech Strikers & Rac tITans – Miracle won

Qualifier 2 was played between Palo Protectors & Miracle Tech Strikers– Miracle won

All these matches were closely fought.

Thus, the Grand Finale was set up between Digicom Sec Blazers and Miracle Tech Strikers.

After valiantly fighting, Miracle Tech Strikers were declared the runners-up after losing the close encounter. Digicom Sec Balzers won the trophy, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament! The winning team comprised of the following players:

Jayesh Shah – Team Sponsor Jasmin Savani – Team Captain Rakesh Gandhi Alpesh Patel Kamlesh Gupta Ritesh Kanakia Rajesh Kamdar Krishnakant Mathuria Ashwin Jadhav Ramesh Kharwar Anuj Bajaj Shripal Bafna Pankaj Shah

The event buzzed with excitement as families and friends of participants explored diverse food stalls while engaging in lively conversations. Spectators immersed themselves in the matches, fostering vibrant interactions throughout. The awards ceremony brimmed with energy as players receiving the Man of the Match trophies and Absolute Sixes Board Hits were honoured.

Jignesh Joshi, Director of Vidhi Data Recovery Labs and Man of the Match Sponsor, presented trophies to the deserving winners, met with thunderous applause for the champions and runners-up.

ACPL Season 5 concluded with a vote of thanks to the ASIRT Board, the organizing team and the eventing team. The excitement will take time to go down, but everyone is already waiting for ACPL 5.0 eagerly!