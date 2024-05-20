Yotta bolsters AI leadership in India: Appoints Anil Pawar as Chief AI Officer

Yotta Data Services announced the appointment of Anil Pawar as the Chief AI Officer and Head of AI Cloud Business Unit. In this capacity, he will lead strategic endeavours within the AI Cloud BU, with a focus on leveraging AI, cloud, and platform technologies to foster innovation and deliver significant value to customers.

In his newly established position, Anil will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing Yotta’s AI strategy, leveraging emerging AI technologies to enhance customer interactions and employee experiences in a responsible, trustworthy, and secure manner.

Anil will directly report to Sunil Gupta, overseeing strategic initiatives such as AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), AI Platform-as-a-Service (AIPaaS), AI Software-as-a-Service (AISaaS), and the Large Language Model (LLM) marketplace within the Shakti Cloud Business Unit. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Yotta’s achievements by aligning technological investments with business goals, identifying market potentials, and fostering collaboration.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Yotta Data Services, said, “Anil brings with him his rich experience in the field of AI and digital transformation. I’m optimistic that in his new role at Yotta, he will help strengthen our position and help our clients unlock their true potential. Together we hope to not just drive growth in the Shakti AI Cloud Business Unit, but also reinforce our commitment towards enabling a truly digital Bharat.”

Anil’s appointment comes as Yotta transitions its focus towards cloud services platforms, such as Shakti and Yntraa, aligning with the company’s strategic shift. His wealth of experience, track record of consistent tech innovation, including multiple US patents in diverse communication technologies, and exceptional leadership skills, makes Anil a valuable addition to the Yotta family.

Expressing his excitement upon taking on the role, Anil Pawar, Chief AI Officer, and Head of AI Cloud BU, Yotta Data Services, said “I am thrilled to be joining Yotta at such an exciting time in the company’s journey. The opportunity to leverage AI and cloud technologies to drive innovation and create value for customers is truly enticing. I look forward to working with the talented team at Yotta to deliver cutting-edge solutions and drive growth in the Shakti AI Cloud Business Unit, while continuing to help Yotta engineer locally and deliver globally.”

With experience spanning over 25 years in networks, cloud, digital transformation, product development and communications, Anil’s most recent stint was as the Head of Tech Strategy at Rakuten Japan where he oversaw AI programs and AI Cloud transformation initiatives. He has also been instrumental in establishing one of the world’s largest data-driven networks at Reliance Jio.