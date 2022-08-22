Aurionpro wins order from one of the largest public sector banks in India

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. (Aurionpro) is pleased to announce an order win from one of the largest public sector banks in India. The order, which expands the scope of our current engagement with the Bank, is for providing 24*7 support monitoring services for the Murex Treasury Platform at the Bank.

Ms. Soni Hemnani, Head- Murex Practice at Aurionpro, while announcing this win said; “We are thankful to the Bank for reposing trust in us. With this new engagement, Aurionpro is better positioned to serve end to end Treasury Murex Support services with 24*7 support model, optimizing current end of the day processes. The recent upgradation of our partnership with Murex and this new win has strengthened our position in the market and we are looking forward to further deepen our engagement with the Bank.”