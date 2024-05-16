Axis Communications launches world’s first explosion-protected thermometric camera specifically designed for Zone/Division 2

Axis Communications has launched the world’s first explosion-protected thermometric camera specifically designed and certified for use in Zone and Division 2 hazardous locations. The new camera enables remote temperature monitoring to optimise operational efficiency, with a detection range that can extend into Zone and Division 1 hazardous locations.

The new thermometric camera have been designed and manufactured by Axis to comply with international explosion-protected standards.

The new products follow the Axis’ 2023 launch of the world’s first explosion-protected camera specifically designed for Zone and Division 2 hazardous locations and shows the commitment to expand its explosion-protected offering to further meet customers’ needs.

AXIS Q1961-XTE Explosion-Protected Thermal Camera

The launch of AXIS Q1961-XTE, the world’s first thermometric camera specifically designed and certified for Zone and Division 2, makes temperature monitoring more accessible to Zone 2/21 and Class I/II/III Division 2 hazardous areas. Up to now, only Zone and Division 1 thermometric cameras have been available, making remote temperature monitoring within hazardous areas cost-prohibitive for many Zone/Division 2 areas.

AXIS Q1961-XTE also has the potential to monitor temperature within Zone/Division 1 hazardous locations, even when installed in a Zone/Division 2 area, as a result of the camera’s effective temperature detection range. This capability can decrease hardware costs for sites that currently rely on Zone/Division 1-certified thermometric cameras.

The camera’s remote temperature monitoring and automated alert capability enhances operational efficiency by indicating advance warning of overheating equipment. This solution also increases the speed and effectiveness of response compared to using a handheld device, which relies on the manual observation of a specific spot at a specific time. Making this capability accessible to Zone/Division 2 hazardous areas, operational processes within critical infrastructure and industrial environments, such as waste management and recycling, can be optimised and made safer.

Compared to static thermometer sensors, the new Axis thermometric camera provides temperature readings across a wide area, giving comprehensive data about machine or application health. AXIS Q1961-XTE can also monitor the temperature of rotating machinery, like conveyors, and its alert algorithms ignore false alarms, such as vehicle exhaust emissions.

Temperature readings from the different monitored zones are available in a metadata stream, providing access to temperature statistics over time that allows for trend monitoring. This can optimise operational efficiency by enabling preventative maintenance in reaction to early signs of temperature variations outside of an acceptable deviation, minimising the potential of unplanned downtime. Operating as a temperature sensor, the camera can also maximise process efficiency by providing real time temperature data to a process control system.

AXIS Q1961-XTE Explosion-Protected Thermal Camera can remotely monitor temperatures ranging from -40 °C to 350 °C (-40 °F to 660 °F). The camera provides automatic alerts if the temperature exceeds or falls below a set threshold, and it can send a notification if the temperature increases or decreases too rapidly. AXIS Q1961-XTE features 10 configurable detection areas with automatic alerts, and spot temperature readings can be taken anywhere within the camera’s field of view to identify exact temperatures in specific areas.

The camera’s image sensor is an uncooled microbolometer featuring 384×288 pixels, with a pixel size of 17μm in the 8-14μm spectral range. The athermalised lens features a 55° horizontal field of view and a focal length of F1.18. AXIS Q1961-XTE features a thermal accuracy of ±5 °C (±9 °F) below 120 °C (248 °F), and ±15% above 120 °C (248 °F).

To protect sensitive information and help prevent unauthorised access, AXIS Q1961-XTE features Axis Edge Vault. This hardware-based platform safeguards the integrity of Axis devices from factory and enables the execution of secure operations based on cryptographic keys.

Like AXIS P1468-XLE Explosion-Protected Camera, the world’s first explosion-protected camera specifically designed for Zone and Division 2 hazardous locations, the new Axis thermometric camera includes electrical safeguards against arcs, sparks and overheating, plastic components with enhanced fire-retardant properties, as well as secure cable connections.