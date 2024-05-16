Club Mahindra onboards Megalodon as its AI creative tech partner

In a move set to redefine creative marketing in the hospitality sector, Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL), has announced a strategic partnership with Megalodon. This collaboration aims to leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence to enhance Club Mahindra’s creative output and marketing reach, setting new standards for customer engagement and brand visibility.

Club Mahindra, a leader in the Indian hospitality sector aims to harness the power of AI to create personalised, immersive, and memorable experiences for its members in the digital domain.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the partnership, Rashi Agarwal, Founder of Megalodon said, “Collaborating with Club Mahindra allows us to showcase the transformative potential of AI in the hospitality industry. We are excited to bring our innovative solutions to such a respected brand and look forward to achieving remarkable outcomes together.”

Since the inception of the partnership, Megalodon has been instrumental in revolutionising Club Mahindra’s marketing campaigns. The collaboration has focused on the development of AI-driven creative assets, including static and video campaigns that resonate deeply with the target audience. These AI-powered creatives have significantly boosted brands digital presence.

Sahid SK, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Megalodon, added, “AI is revolutionising the way brands connect with their audiences. Through this partnership, we aim to set new benchmarks in customer interaction and satisfaction within the travel sector. Our AI-driven creatives are designed to captivate and engage, creating unforgettable experiences for Club Mahindra’s members.”

This partnership is a testament to Club Mahindra’s commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering unparalleled vacation experiences. As Megalodon continues to integrate advanced AI technologies into their creative processes, both companies are dedicated to exploring new possibilities and driving sustained growth in the hospitality industry.