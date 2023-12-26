BetterPlace Year-End Insights Reveals Strong Demand: India Inc. Seeks 3.9mn Jobs in H1 of FY24

Demand for frontline workers continues to remain strong in India at 3.9mn jobs in H1FY24 despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds as per BetterPlace’s Year-End Insights Report. This report is an analysis of over a million data points on the BetterPlace platform.

Commenting on these insights, Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder and Group CEO at BetterPlace said, “The trend of variabilisation of work that we predicted is becoming stronger by the day. Our workforce trends indicate a gradual shift away from traditional sectors towards gig-sectors. Notably, sectors like IFM&IT and Logistics & Mobility have undergone a significant transformation; previously marked by high attrition, there seems to be a normalisation with fewer individuals leaving their gig jobs due to increased earning potential. Another encouraging observation is the surge in demand and salaries for manufacturing jobs, underscoring the promising outlook for India’s economy despite global macroeconomic challenges. The future of work in India appears very promising and is expected to evolve further in the coming years. To be well-prepared, both employers and employees should quickly adopt technology and platforms to not only become dynamic in their processes, but also seamlessly achieve scale.”

Some key insights from the report include: