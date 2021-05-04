BridgeLabz survey finds that engineering graduates take up certification courses for skill enhancement

Read Article

A survey by BridgeLabz has revealed that less than 40 per cent engineering graduates take up certification courses as it helps in landing a job. Close to 56 per cent believe it just helps in enhancing their skills. An online survey was conducted on the theme ‘Why and what do graduates look for in certification courses post-completion of studies?’ among more than 1500 engineering graduates by the AWS recognised incubator BridgeLabz over a period of one week. Of the total sample size, including both male and female. Also only 39 per cent of graduates opted for certification courses after the completion of higher studies.

As per the survey figures, more than 56 per cent of engineers wanted to opt for a certification course after graduation because it may help them enhance their skills, 19.62 per cent believed taking the course will increase job prospects and 18.79 per cent said certification courses can assure job placement.

Contrary to the popular belief among engineering graduates with certification courses, Narayan Mahadevan, Bridgelabz, Founder and CEO, believes that it does not necessarily offer any job assurance.

He said, “The certification course will not assure you a job if you take up a wrong course. Before going for the certification course, you must think about how a particular course will add to your skillset. What will you get in return after taking up the course? Is it even required or not? You must map the return on investment.”

“Best way to identify which course to take is to begin with identifying what all skills you already have. After that, research what are the requirements in the market and then take up the course which adds value to your resume,” added Mahadevan.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]