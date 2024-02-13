Cadence and Dassault Systèmes Unveil the First Cloud-Enabled, Collaborative Experience to Transform the Development of Electromechanical Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and Dassault Systèmes announced at 3DEXPERIENCE World that they have extended their ongoing strategic partnership by integrating the AI-driven Cadence OrCAD® X and Allegro® X with Dassault Systèmes’ extended 3DEXPERIENCE Works Portfolio, for SOLIDWORKS existing and future customers. This enables best-in-class collaboration for continuous development across PCB, 3D mechanical design and simulation. The cloud-enabled integration offers joint customers an easy-to-use, end-to-end solution for next-generation product development, enabling an up-to-5X reduction in design turnaround time.

This new integration provides electrical and mechanical engineers with an unparalleled collaboration experience to accelerate the end-to-end mechatronics system development process while optimizing designs for performance, reliability, manufacturability, supply resilience, compliance and cost. The new integration offers a seamless and scalable experience to customers of different sizes, from startups to enterprises.

“Any companies developing electromechanical products today need a synergistic solution in order to avoid time-to-market delays,” said Kimball Cluff, executive vice president of Software Sales at GoEngineer, a leading provider of mechanical and electrical design and analysis solutions from Dassault Systèmes and Cadence. “This new cloud-enabled solution from Cadence and Dassault Systèmes provides electrical and mechanical design teams with a proven and easy-to-deploy collaborative solution with a desirable user experience.”

“Every industry is experiencing exploding product complexity due to electrification, AI/ML, security, connectivity, and sustainability requirements,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president at Cadence. “Cadence is the leader in developing AI tools for advanced IC packaging and PCB design. With Dassault Systèmes’ powerful 3D EXPERIENCE platform, customers can now design using a best-in-class solution that enables collaboration across PCB and 3D mechanical design.”

“Today’s experience economy, where the value of a product comes from its usage, drives exponential demand for connected evolutive electromechanical products. Companies are shifting to experience thinking in their product development processes. Our fast-developing partnership with Cadence empowers our customers to make this shift,” said Philippe Laufer, Executive Vice President Global Brands, Dassault Systèmes.